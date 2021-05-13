Flexion Therapeutics To Present At The RBC Capital Markets 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. The virtual fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.

About Flexion TherapeuticsFlexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Scott YoungVice President, Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsFlexion Therapeutics, Inc.T: 781-305-7194syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com