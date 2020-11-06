Flexible Plastic Packaging Market By Type, Material, Application, Technology, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.The global flexible plastic packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective packaging for pharmaceutical industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the flexible plastic packaging market over the next few years. In terms of both value and volume, pouches segment to lead the flexible plastic packaging market by 2025. The pouches segment is expected to lead the global flexible plastic packaging market by 2025. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the demand for pouches can be attributed to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. The growth of the pouches segment will be supported by the increase in demand from the manufacturers in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with growing e-commerce sector during the forecast period. In terms of both value and volume, cosmetic & personal care is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for flexible plastic packaging. Cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible plastic packaging market. The demand for flexible plastic packaging in the cosmetics & personal care industry, is expected to remain robust as many companies have shifted from rigid to flexible plastic packaging over the last few years as it is cost-effective and requires minimal raw materials compared to rigid packaging. The growing popularity of male grooming products, which use this type of packaging, also drives this market, globally. Stringent regulations and environmental concerns are compelling packaging manufacturers to use eco-friendly options for packaging. Hence, high demand is expected for flexible plastic packaging in the cosmetics & personal care segment during the projected period. In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific flexible plastic packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the flexible plastic packaging products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising demand for processed food, particularly in China and India, is expected to fuel the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market in the region. An increase in the usage of flexible packaging for snacks, grains, and fresh produce, has resulted in high demand for flexible plastic packaging in the food segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Relatively High Demand for Flexible Plastic Packaging4.2 APAC: Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application and Country4.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Type4.4 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application4.5 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf-Life5.2.1.2 Downsizing Packaging Material Usage5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries and Increasing E-Commerce Sales5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations5.2.2.2 Poor Infrastructure Facilities for Recycling5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Sustainable and New Flexible Plastics Packaging Solutions5.2.3.2 Better Substitute for Traditional Packaging Materials5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Recyclability of Plastics 6 YC, YCCShift7 Industry Trends7.1 Introduction7.2 Value Chain Analysis7.2.1 Prominent Companies7.2.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 8 Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Plastic Packaging Market8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Packaging Material Supply8.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Packaging End-Use Industry8.1.3 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-198.1.4 New Opportunities Amid COVID-19 9 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Pouches9.2.1 Stand-Up Pouches9.2.2 Flat Pouches9.3 Rollstocks9.4 Bags9.5 Wraps9.6 Others 10 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Material10.1 Introduction10.2 Plastic10.2.1 Polypropylene10.2.1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene10.2.1.2 Cast Polypropylene10.2.2 Polyethylene10.2.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene10.2.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene10.2.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride10.2.4 Biaxiallyoriented Polyethylene Terephthalate10.2.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol10.2.6 Polyamide10.2.7 Polystyrene10.2.8 Bioplastics10.3 Aluminum Foil10.4 Others 11 Flexible Plastic Packaging, by Printing Technology11.1 Introduction11.2 Flexography11.3 Rotogravure11.4 Digital Printing11.5 Other Printing Technologies 12 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Application12.1 Introduction12.2 Food12.3 Beverage12.4 Pharma & Healthcare12.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics12.6 Other Applications 13 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, by Region13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.3 Europe13.4 APAC13.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea13.6 South America 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping14.3.1 Star14.3.2 Emerging Leaders14.3.3 Pervasive14.3.4 Emerging Companies14.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio14.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence14.4 Competitive Scenario14.4.1 Acquisition14.4.2 Expansion & Investment14.4.3 New Product Launch14.4.4 Agreement & Partnership 15 Company Profiles15.1 Berry Global Inc.15.2 Amcor15.3 Mondi15.4 Constantia Flexibles15.5 Sonoco15.6 Sealed Air Corporation15.7 Huhtamaki15.8 Coveris15.9 Clondalkin Group15.10 Transcontinental Inc.15.11 Additional Companies15.11.1 Novolex - Carlyle Group15.11.2 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg15.11.3 Uflex Limited15.11.4 Proampac15.11.5 Aluflexpack Ag15.11.6 PPC Flexible Packaging LLC15.11.7 C-P Flexible Packaging15.11.8 Swiss Pac15.11.9 Printpack, Inc. 15.11.10 Wihuri Oyj 15.11.11 Sigma Plastics Group 15.11.12 American Packaging Corporation 15.11.13 OM Printing & Flexible Packaging Pvt. Ltd. 15.11.14 Glenroy, Inc. 15.11.15 Cosmo Films Limited 15.11.16 Ultimate Packaging 16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvvzme

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-plastic-packaging-market-by-type-material-application-technology-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301167859.html

SOURCE Research and Markets