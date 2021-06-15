Flexible Pipes Market For Oil And Gas|$ USD 123.54 Million Growth Expected During 2020-2024|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible pipes market for oil and gas is set to grow by USD 123.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible pipes market for oil and gas is set to grow by USD 123.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

Market Segmentation by Type:

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the HDPE segment in 2019. The market is driven by the increasing number of offshore contracts to drilling companies in search of more oil. The growth of the market will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

MEA held the largest market share of 44% in 2019 and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. The growth of the market in MEA can be attributed to the growing acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials over the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is a key market for flexible pipes market for oil and gas in MEA.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the market, Buy Technavio's Research Methodology Analysis Report

Major Three Flexible Pipes Market Participants:

Airborne Oil & Gas BV

Airborne Oil & Gas BV offers Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP). The product under this category includes TCP Jumpers, TCP Flowlines, TCP Free Hanging Risers, and TCP Downlines.

Continental AG

Continental AG's subsidiary ContiTech Oil & Gas offers high-pressure flexible lines for the oil and gas exploration and production industries.

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc. offers FlexSteel Pipe with different specifications such as 750 PSI / 50 BAR, 1500 PSI / 100 BAR, 2250 PSI / 155 BAR, and 3000 PSI / 200 BAR.

Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption, Request a Sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43877

Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible pipes market for oil and gas growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible pipes market for oil and gas size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible pipes market for oil and gas

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible pipes market for oil and gas vendors

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Global Offshore Drilling Market-The offshore drilling market is segmented by application (shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Land Drilling Rigs Market- The land drilling rigs market is segmented by type (conventional rigs and mobile rigs) and geography (MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Available Customization:

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the flexible pipes market for oil and gas report.

Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/flexible-pipes-market-for-oil-and-gas-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-pipes-market-for-oil-and-gas-usd-123-54-million-growth-expected-during-2020-202417000-technavio-research-reports-301312854.html

SOURCE Technavio