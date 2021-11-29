Flexible Packaging Market Worth US$ 400 Bn By End Of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Latest Report, The global flexible packaging market is estimated to account for US$ 400 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027 witnessing a CAGR of 5.

A wide variety of flexible packaging options are now available on the market. Examples of commonly flexible packaging includes tubes, sealants, pouches, bags, and seals. The term "flexible" describes the ability of the product to be tailor made to meet specific needs. Various forms of these new packaging options have emerged over the last two decades and gained increasing popularity. These flexible products are highly useful for several applications including packaging, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetic products, food and cosmetic products, and garments.

In recent times, manufacturers of packaging materials have started using a number of these flexible packaging solutions for maximum benefit. Examples of such flexible packaging solutions are clear pouches, snap seals, liquid seals, double-sided tapes, adhesive labels, garment rolls, and reusable bags. Rigid packaging is more durable than its flexible counterpart. It is also capable of withstanding heavy weight. The rigid option is preferred for high volume, heavy duty packaging applications. One major advantage of rigid packaging is that it can resist leakage.

Flexible packaging is able to create a sustainable circular economy. The benefits of this circular economy approach include reduced energy consumption, savings in the resources of the earth, reduction in toxic substances, improved competitiveness, and income generation through employment generation. Another major advantage offered by the use of such materials is that it does not require any inputs from its users. These materials are completely replenished once used, making the use of such packaging the most eco-friendly and economical.

Market Drivers:

The global flexible packaging market growth is driven by investment in compostable flexible food packaging. For instance, in December 2020, TIPA, an Israeli-based startup developing sustainable packaging solutions, raised US$4 million from the Millennium Food-Tech, a Tel Aviv-listed investment vehicle, for its compostable flexible food packaging

Moreover, development and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global flexible packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Amcor Ltd. announced the world's first recyclable flexible retort pouch, which uses Amcor's AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing funding for sustainable plastic packaging is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global flexible packaging market. For instance, in December 2020, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) announced US$ 35.25 million worth of funding for projects that improve plastic packaging across the retail supply chain.

Moreover, acquisition of other companies is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global flexible packaging market. For instance, in October 2021, C-P Flexible Packaging acquired Preferred Packaging, a privately-held packaging manufacturer.

Market Trends:

There has been an increase in concerns regarding plastic pollution, which is expected limit demand for flexible packaging. For instance, the study, 'Plastic pollution is killing marine megafauna, but how do we prioritize policies to reduce mortality?', published in December 2020, in Conservation Letters, reported that flexible plastic is responsible for the largest proportion of debris deaths, primarily due to gastric obstructions, in oceans.

Major players operating in the global flexible packaging market are focused on adopting expansion strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2020, Plastic Packaging Technologies LLC started a 130,000-square-foot "Center of Excellence for Flexible Pouching" in a portion of Turner Logistics Center's third building in Kansas City, U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global flexible packaging market include, AR Packaging, Amcor Limited, Ampac Holdings, Llc, Bischof + KleinInternational, Bemis Company, BBC Cellpack Packaging, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Gmbh, Clondalkin Group, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Goglio Group, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi Group, Schur Flexibles, Sealed Air Corporation, Südpack Verpackungen, Sonoco Products Co., and Wipak Group.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Stand-up Pouches

Vacuum Pouches

Retort Pouches

Converted Roll Stock

Gusseted Bags

Wicketed Bags

Laminated Tubes

Squeezable Bottles

Others

By Material Type

Polymer

Polyethylene



LDPE





HDPE





LLDPE



Polypropylene



BOPP



Cast polypropylene



BOPET



Polyamide



Poly Vinyl Chloride



Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol



Poly Styrene

Paper

Aluminum

Cellulosic

By Application

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages



Dairy Products





Bakery & Confectionery





Ready-to-Eat Food Products





Frozen & Chilled Food





Tea





Others



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Tobacco



Others

Industrial and Institutional

Global Flexible Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

