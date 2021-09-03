Flexible Endoscopes Market In Healthcare Equipment Industry |$ 1.87 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flexible endoscopes market to grow by USD 1.87 billion at almost 6% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The flexible endoscopes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of large patient pool with chronic disorders.
The flexible endoscopes market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advances and the growing demand for 3D and HD flexible videoscopes as prime reasons driving the flexible endoscopes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flexible endoscopes market covers the following areas:
Flexible Endoscopes Market SizingFlexible Endoscopes Market ForecastFlexible Endoscopes Market Analysis
Download free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43242
Companies Mentioned
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- HOYA Corp.
- Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
- Olympus Corp.
- SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH
- SonoScape Medical Corp.
- Stryker Corp.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:Global Endoscopic Closure Devices Market - Global endoscopic closure devices market is segmented by product (endoscopic closure systems, endoscopic clips, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Capsule Endoscopes Market - Global capsule endoscopes market is segmented by product (small bowel capsule endoscopy, esophageal capsule endoscopy, and colon capsule endoscopy) and geography ( Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flexible videoscopes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible fiberscopes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- HOYA Corp.
- Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd
- Olympus Corp.
- SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH
- SonoScape Medical Corp.
- Stryker Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/flexible-endoscopes-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/flexible-endoscopesmarket
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-endoscopes-market-in-healthcare-equipment-industry--1-87-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301368578.html
SOURCE Technavio