Flex Wins Lenovo Logistics Excellence Award In Europe

In recognition of its reliability in delivering consistent performance, while also demonstrating speed, flexibility and agility in supporting Lenovo's business requirements, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) recently received the Lenovo Logistics Excellence Award.

Flex delivers a range of supply chain management services for Lenovo including ocean and rail transportation from China, inventory management from the Flex Distribution Centre in Venray, The Netherlands, and logistics support for the Flex manufacturing plant in Sárvár, Hungary. Flex also manages Lenovo repairs, parts and final mile distribution to Lenovo customers in Europe.

Last year, Flex topped the EMEA Logistics ranking of providers to Lenovo, one of the world's largest technology companies.

Lenovo Global Logistics Director EMEA, Dick van Beek remarked, "Flex is the deserving winner of our Logistics Excellence Award for the customer focus and professionalism they deliver for us every day. It's easy to work with such a highly motivated team, and this award reflects the experience of Flex across our Lenovo PC & Smart Devices, Mobile and Data Center business groups."

Commenting on the award, Pat Ring, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Flex Global Services said, "We are proud of our longstanding and valued partnership with Lenovo and delighted to be recognized by them for our services for a second year in a row. It is an honor for our team to receive this award as we focus on being the service partner of choice for our customers."

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

