Flex Technology Group Named To CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List For 8th Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) is proud to announce that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named FTG to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. FTG has placed #90 on this year's list, which marks the third consecutive year the company has broken the top 100 and its eighth consecutive year being on the list.

CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

"We're honored to be named to this prestigious list again this year," said Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "A few years ago, we ranked 416, and today, we've broken the top 100 yet again at number 90. This recognition is a testament to FTG's comprehensive managed services offerings as well as our team's dedication to empowering our customers. We look forward to continuously improving upon our current core offerings and expanding our abilities to help more companies achieve their unique business goals."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark and various software solutions. FTG services almost 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.FlexTG.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

