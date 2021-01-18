Flex Seal Announces Partnership With Colombia's Top-Ranked Golfer, Sebastián Muñoz

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal is proud to announce a 2021 partnership with Colombia's No. 1 Golfer, Sebastián Muñoz. His performances were outstanding during the 2019 - 2020 PGA Tour season, recording eight Top 25 finishes, including a PGA Tour event victory. This partnership will feature Muñoz in several digital appearances as well as onsite brand exposure in worldwide tournaments. Muñoz began his career in Colombia and continued to compete in the states where he was crowned the Conference USA Individual Champion at the University of North Texas. He's currently ranked No. 56 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Muñoz said: "I am really excited to be a part of the Flex Seal Family. I look forward to working with the team and having a great time."

Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal® Family of Products, said: "We are excited to welcome Sebastián Muñoz to the Flex Family as our first ever golf brand ambassador. His talent is remarkable, and we truly admire his commitment and discipline on and off the course."

Muñoz is competing this week at the The American Express™ in La Quinta, California.

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

