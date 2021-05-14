Flex LNG - Invitation To Q1 2021 Presentation And Webcast

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 14, 2021 Flex LNG Limited ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday May 21, 2021 on or about 7:00 a.

Flex LNG Limited ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday May 21, 2021 on or about 7:00 a.m. CET (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast and conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. EST).

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following: Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gx66qkea

Attend by Conference Call: Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 03 39 22 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095709United Kingdom, local: 0844 4936 766United States: +1 646 787 1226United States (toll free): +1 866 2801 157

Confirmation Code: 7896598

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast will be made available on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00