Flex LNG Fourth Quarter 2020 Presentation Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.

Flex LNG Fourth Quarter 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s fourth quarter 2020 results to be held through webcast/conference call February 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. EST)

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4edp4bzz

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:Norway: +47 210 33 922

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095 709United Kingdom (local): 0844 493 6766United States, New York: +1 646 787 1226United States: +1 866 280 1157

Confirmation Code: 5258465

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

Attachment