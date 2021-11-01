Flex LNG - Employment And Market Update Presentation November 1, 2021

Hamilton, BermudaNovember 1, 2021 Employment and Market Update Presentation With reference to the stock exchange announcement made today regarding the two new Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, please find attached a...

Hamilton, BermudaNovember 1, 2021

Employment and Market Update Presentation

With reference to the stock exchange announcement made today regarding the two new Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, please find attached a presentation of the fleet employment status and a market update.

For further information, please contact:Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management ASTelephone: +47 23 11 40 00Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

