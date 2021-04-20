Flex LNG - AGM Notice

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found in the links below and on our website at www.flexlng.com. April 20, 2021 The Board of Directors Flex LNG Limited Hamilton, Bermuda This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs.

Attachments