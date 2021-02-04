Fletcher Fund For Equality And Education Supports Birmingham Family Struck By COVID-19 Tragedy

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fletcher Fund for Equality and Education - a nonprofit focusing on providing scholarships, mentorship, and other critical support to students from underserved communities seeking higher education - awarded its first round of full-ride scholarships to three students from a family who recently suffered the loss of both parents to COVID-19.

Christian Fletcher and Amber Fletcher, co-founders of the Fletcher Fund, were struck with an overwhelming sense of duty when they heard about Chantelle McCall and Rance Martin passing from COVID-19. Chantelle's sister Francesca was given guardianship of Chantelle's five children, combining with Francesca's own seven children, leading to a family of 14 all under one roof.

"When I read it," says Christian Fletcher, "I thought, 'This could be my children… or anyone I know and love.' I felt moved to do something." Fletcher lost his own father at a young age and identifies with the grief associated with losing a parent.

The Fletcher Fund immediately made donations of full-ride scholarships to the oldest three children for the college of their choice and donated new furniture to Francesca McCall to help accommodate the new members of her household. But for the Fletcher Fund, support is more than a one-time donation.

"When the news cameras leave and everyone else moves on with their lives, they'll need support beyond the financial," Fletcher explains. "If it's anything like what I went through when I lost my father, this is their reality for years to come. We would like them to continue to contact us even beyond the scholarship period, whether it's for material support or just a word of advice or encouragement. We'll be there."

