FleishmanHillard's True MOSAIC Practice Launches Proprietary DE&IQ Diagnostic Tool, Appoints Regional Leadership

Agency Bolsters Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practice with Suite of Solutions and Newly Appointed Talent to Help Clients Place DE&I at the Center of Reputation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard's True MOSAIC practice today announced new regional appointments, in addition to DE&IQ, a proprietary diagnostic tool created to help organizations assess public perception of their DE&I actions to better strengthen their positions and map meaningful plans of action.

"This summer, many companies made bold statements about their intentions to combat racial and social injustice. Now, stakeholders want to see the substance and the action behind the words," said Emily K. Graham (she/her), FleishmanHillard's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "Everyone wants to know if corporations meant what they said, and if they are truly going to put their commitments into practice."

DE&IQ, built in collaboration with the firm's TRUE Global Intelligence and Reputation Management practices, brings clarity and focus to clients seeking to advance DE&I within their organization and their communities. Reinforcing FleishmanHillard's ambition to situate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) at the center of business strategy and reputation, True MOSAIC counselors lead clients through a three-phased approach during the DE&IQ process:

Discover. Assess the organization's current DE&I communication goals, strategies, internal efforts and investments to date, and benchmark against competitors.

Diagnose. Rank the existing efforts based on the diagnostic tool's five pillars of diversity, equity, inclusion, accountability and advocacy to develop the DE&IQ perception score.

Download. Analyze the results and detail prescriptive recommendations to raise the perception score and strengthen future DE&I efforts.

"Authenticity is essential to engaging on DE&I and that means that action is most impactful when it is rooted in a clear point of view and grounded in an honest assessment of what has - or has not - been done in the past on these issues," Graham added. "DE&IQ will help clients meaningfully assess if their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are resonating so they can authentically and confidently bring DE&I to the center of how they operate."

True MOSAIC is also unveiling two additional offerings:

TRUE Self x True MOSAIC. A simple five-step guide that combines FleishmanHillard's best-in-class corporate positioning methodology with the expert counsel of its dedicated DE&I strategic counselors. The collaboration is designed to help clients bring their most important stakeholders and decision makers together in order to align how they want to engage on DE&I - where they've been, how committed they are to their values and what they do next.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Decision Tree. Responding to racial and social unrest requires a delicate balance that is nuanced and individual to each organization. When reputation is on the line, this process helps organizations know when and how to engage on an issue and arrive at a place of action and communication.

Supporting the new offerings, FleishmanHillard is announcing five new regional leaders within the True MOSAIC practice:

Leela Stake , senior vice president and senior partner, global lead for FH4Inclusion, Americas co-lead

, senior vice president and senior partner, global lead for FH4Inclusion, Americas co-lead Adiya Mobley - senior vice president, Americas co-lead

- senior vice president, Americas co-lead Patricia Malay , senior vice president and senior partner, Manila general manager, Asia Pacific lead

, senior vice president and senior partner, general manager, lead Myrna van Pelt - senior vice president and partner, EMEA lead

- senior vice president and partner, EMEA lead Christina Peach - account director, UK lead

True MOSAIC is FleishmanHillard's DE&I practice comprised of a community of expert communications counselors whose diversity of lived and professional experiences reflect the multi-dimensional world we live in. The practice aims to transform DE&I into a centerpiece for reputation, pushing and provoking dialogue on topics that can sometimes be uncomfortable.

