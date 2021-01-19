FleetPride Expands Heavy Duty Service Solutions, Acquires L&N Truck Service Of Ellenwood, Georgia

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of L&N Truck Service, managed by Chris Coleman and based in Ellenwood, Georgia with a second location in Albany. For over 35 years, Chris and the L&N team have experienced significant growth in all aspects of service. They offer full maintenance service facilities in Ellenwood, with access to the greater Atlanta market, and they opened a new Albany location last year. L&N also provides a large-scale, on-site maintenance program to national accounts, including mobile maintenance for heavy-duty trucks and trailers.

"L&N is a dynamic company that will further enhance FleetPride's service and parts network in the southeastern United States," said FleetPride CEO Al Dragone. " Chris Coleman and his father, Norman 'Ned' Coleman, have developed a reputation as innovators in the heavy-duty service market. We will strive to continue to set the standard in parts and service with our omni-channel platform, supported by 285 branches across 46 states and five regional distribution centers."

"L&N is excited to join the FleetPride network to provide Service to our valued customers nationwide, and provide growth and stability to our employees," said Chris Coleman. "We are confident that by teaming with FleetPride, we can achieve both."

"Under Chris's leadership, L&N has built an outstanding and very talented team," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome everyone from L&N to the FleetPride family.

"We have multiple parts locations in the Atlanta market to help support the team in Ellenwood, plus parts and service locations in Valdosta and Moultrie, close to the L&N service team in Albany. Service is a key component of our growth strategy, along with introducing new e-commerce solutions that are coupled with the parts expertise of our FleetPride team members in local markets across the country. Our teams are really focused and committed to delivering solutions and value to drive the success of our customers."

With the acquisition of L&N, FleetPride now has 48 company-owned Service Centers. The Ellenwood and Albany locations will further expand FleetPride's ability to support national accounts, regional and local fleets with a consistent service experience, backed by a nationwide warranty.

To find your local FleetPride branch, Service Center, or FleetCare affiliate, or to cross reference and search for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates 285 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 400 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

