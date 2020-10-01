FleetPride Acquires TransAm Truck And Trailer Parts Of Rockford, Illinois

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of TransAm Truck and Trailer Parts of Rockford, Illinois. The company was founded by Frank Carlson in 1989, who has owned and operated the business ever since. Rockford is a new market for FleetPride, and the acquisition of TransAm will give the company a total of eleven locations in Illinois.

"We wanted to find a good partner that would assure a great transition and future, not only for our customer base, but for our employees as well," said Carlson. "For over 30 years, our company slogan has been 'Dealing with the Best.' By joining forces with FleetPride, that tradition of service continues."

" Frank Carlson and his team are going to be a great addition as we welcome them into the FleetPride family," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president sales and branch operations. "Customers in the Rockford market rely on TransAm for heavy-duty expertise and availability. We want to enhance this experience with additional inventory, expanded product lines, and increased replenishment from our nearby regional distribution center in Elgin."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 280 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

