FleetPride Acquires Steubenville Truck Center, Continues Parts And Service Expansion

IRVING, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Steubenville Truck Center in Steubenville, Ohio. For nearly 70 years, Steubenville Truck Center has been providing outstanding truck parts and service to customers in eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, and western Pennsylvania. The company has been in its current location since 1998 and is managed by Larry Remp.

"Steubenville Truck Center is excited to partner with FleetPride," said Remp. "As the nation's largest aftermarket parts supplier, it equips us to take our customer service to the next level."

"Larry and his team have a tremendous customer following and reputation, and we are excited for our new team members to join the FleetPride family," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "Steubenville Truck Center represents our 50th FleetPride Service Center and it will be fully integrated into our new Karmak Fusion service management system on day one. This integration immediately opens up our solutions to national and regional fleets to complement the existing customers who know and trust Larry and his team."

The new Steubenville location will be FleetPride's sixth branch in Ohio, joining locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Northwood (near Toledo), Valley View (near Cleveland), and Youngstown.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service network. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at acquisitions@fleetpride.com.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride operates over 290 locations in 46 states, including 50 Service Centers. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators, small to large fleets plus national account across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

To find your local FleetPride branch or Service Center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

