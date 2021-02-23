FLEETCOR To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences: On Thursday, February 25, 2021 the Company will host a fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021 the Company will host a fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 the Company will host a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:10 AM ET.

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 the Company will host a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 9:30 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

