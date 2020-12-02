Fleet Management Markets In The Americas, 2020-2024 - Video-Based Solutions Continues To Permeate The Fleet Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in the Americas - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fleet Management in the Americas provides you with unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in the Americas evolve in 2021 and beyond? Now in its tenth edition this strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. This 330-page report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Americas.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 80 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

Will the FM industry consolidate further in 2021 and beyond?

What is the geographical structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the Americas?

Which are the leading international and regional providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the Americas?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

How is the shift towards standard hardware affecting the market for fleet management solutions?

How are the regulatory developments in the Americas affecting the fleet management industry?

What differences are there between the North and Latin American markets?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Who Should buy this Report?

Fleet Management in the Americas is the foremost source of information about the commercial vehicle telematics and fleet management market. Whether you are a telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Commercial vehicle fleets in the Americas 1.1 The North American commercial vehicle market 1.1.1 Registrations of commercial vehicles GVW 3-8 1.1.2 Manufacturer market shares 1.1.3 Ownership structure 1.1.4 Trailers 1.2 The Latin American commercial vehicle market 1.2.1 Registrations of commercial vehicles 1.2.2 Manufacturer market shares

2 Fleet management solutions 2.1 Fleet management infrastructure 2.1.1 Vehicle segment 2.1.2 GNSS segment 2.1.3 Network segment 2.1.4 Backoffice segment 2.2 Vehicle management 2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning 2.2.2 Security tracking 2.2.3 Tire pressure monitoring systems 2.2.4 Fuel card integration and reporting 2.3 Driver management 2.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis 2.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring 2.3.3 Eco-driving schemes 2.3.4 Insurance risk management 2.4 Operations management 2.4.1 Routing and navigation 2.4.2 Transport management 2.4.3 Mobile workforce management 2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting 2.5.1 CSA - Compliance, Safety, Accountability 2.5.2 Hours-of-Service and electronic logging devices 2.5.3 Fuel tax reporting 2.5.4 Distracted driving 2.5.5 Proposed anti-theft systems in Brazil 2.5.6 Other applications 2.6 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends 3.1 Market analysis 3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments - North America and Latin America 3.1.2 Regional markets 3.1.3 Vendor market shares 3.1.4 Trailer telematics 3.1.5 Construction equipment telematics 3.2 Market drivers and barriers 3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment 3.2.2 Regulatory environment 3.2.3 Competitive environment 3.2.4 Technology environment 3.3 Value chain analysis 3.3.1 Telematics industry players 3.3.2 Automotive industry players 3.3.3 Telecom industry players 3.3.4 IT industry players 3.4 Future industry trends 3.4.1 Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends 3.4.2 COVID-19 hits differently across sectors, spurs collaboration 3.4.3 Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematics3.4.4 Industry consolidation fosters emergence of leading global telematics giants 3.4.5 Fuel card integration extends the capabilities of fleet telematics 3.4.6 Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space 3.4.7 Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist 3.4.8 The FMCSA now lists more than 600 self-certified ELDs from diverse players 3.4.9 Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics 3.4.10 Video-based solutions continue to permeate the fleet market 3.4.11 Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks 3.4.12 The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

4 OEM products and strategies 4.1 Daimler Group 4.2 Ford 4.3 General Motors 4.4 Hino Trucks4.5 Iveco 4.6 MAN Latin America 4.7 Navistar 4.8 PACCAR4.9 Scania 4.10 Volvo Group

5 International aftermarket solution providers 5.1 Ctrack (Inseego) 5.2 Fleet Complete 5.3 Garmin and partners5.4 Geotab 5.5 Gurtam 5.6 KORE Position Logic 5.7 MiX Telematics 5.8 Omnitracs 5.9 Teletrac Navman 5.10 Trimble 5.11 Verizon Connect 5.12 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

6 Regional aftermarket solution providers 6.1 North America 6.1.1 Azuga 6.1.2 CalAmp 6.1.3 Certified Tracking Solutions 6.1.4 Connexas Group (AddSecure) 6.1.5 Coretex 6.1.6 CyntrX (Radius Payment Solutions) 6.1.7 Donlen 6.1.8 EROAD 6.1.9 FieldLogix 6.1.10 Fleeteye 6.1.11 Fleet Freedom 6.1.12 Fleetilla 6.1.13 Forward Thinking Systems 6.1.14 GPS Insight 6.1.15 GPS Trackit 6.1.16 GreenRoad 6.1.17 IntelliShift 6.1.18 ISAAC Instruments 6.1.19 J. J. Keller 6.1.20 KeepTruckin 6.1.21 Linxup 6.1.22 Lytx 6.1.23 NexTraq (Michelin) 6.1.24 ORBCOMM 6.1.25 Pedigree Technologies 6.1.26 Platform Science 6.1.27 Positioning Universal 6.1.28 PowerFleet 6.1.29 Quartix 6.1.30 RAM Tracking 6.1.31 Rand McNally 6.1.32 Samsara 6.1.33 SkyBitz (AMETEK) 6.1.34 Spireon 6.1.35 Vecima Networks 6.1.36 WEX 6.1.37 Zonar Systems (Continental) 6.2 Latin America 6.2.1 Autotrac 6.2.2 CarrierWeb 6.2.3 Copiloto Satelital (Michelin) 6.2.4 Encontrack 6.2.5 FleTrack 6.2.6 Ful-Mar 6.2.7 Global Track 6.2.8 GPS Chile 6.2.9 GPS7000 6.2.10 Grupo UDA 6.2.11 Grupo Ultra (ULTRACK) 6.2.12 Hawk GPS 6.2.13 Ituran 6.2.14 Locatelia 6.2.15 Location World 6.2.16 Maxtrack 6.2.17 Omnilink (Show Tecnologia) 6.2.18 OnixSat 6.2.19 Optimus Fleet 6.2.20 Positron (Stoneridge) 6.2.21 Rastreo Satelital 6.2.22 Redd 6.2.23 Ruptela 6.2.24 Sascar (Michelin) 6.2.25 Satrack 6.2.26 SHERLOG Technology 6.2.27 SIGhRA 6.2.28 Soltrack 6.2.29 Ubicamovil 6.2.30 WideTech 6.2.31 Wisetrack

