Flavors And Fragrances Market | Analyzing Growth In Diversified Chemicals Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

Set to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the flavors and fragrances market to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Flavors and Fragrances Market is segmented as below:

Functionality

Fragrances



Flavors

Product

Formulated Flavors and Fragrances



Aroma Chemicals



Essential Oils

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the flavors and fragrances market in the diversified chemicals industry include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Flavors and Fragrances Market size

Flavors and Fragrances Market trends

Flavors and Fragrances Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the rising demand for personal care and food flavoring products and increase in disposable income is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the flavors and fragrances market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flavors and fragrances market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flavors and fragrances market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flavors and fragrances market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flavors and fragrances market vendors

