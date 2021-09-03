Flavored Cigar Market To Record Over $ 3 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities In Tobacco Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flavored cigar market to grow by USD 3.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flavored cigar market to grow by USD 3.19 billion at over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025.

The flavored cigar market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high appeal of flavored cigars among young adults.

The flavored cigar market analysis includes type and flavor segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing popularity of cigar lounges as one of the prime reasons driving the flavored cigar market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The flavored cigar market covers the following areas:

Flavored Cigar Market SizingFlavored Cigar Market ForecastFlavored Cigar Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC.

Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.

Online Inc. Drew Estate

Gurkha Cigar Group

Imperial Brands Plc

Rocky Patel

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Swisher International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Flavor

Market segments

Comparison by Flavor

Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Flavor

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

