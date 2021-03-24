Flatiron Realty Capital Launches Financing Solutions For Third-Party Originators

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Realty Capital, a privately owned real estate portfolio lender, today announced a new TPO production channel, inclusive of table-funded offerings and counterparty line of credit solutions to facilitate partnerships with local originators and support geographic expansion opportunities in 2021.

As a well-capitalized, portfolio lender with institutional partnerships within the securitization markets, Flatiron is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory in 2021 and is actively looking to partner with best-in-class local operators who generate a minimum of $1M in monthly production within targeted MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) throughout the United States. Flatiron is uniquely positioned for growth by coupling the capital markets execution capabilities and institutional financing structures of a highly-scalable organization with the hands-on, service-oriented approach of a local lender with in-house underwriting expertise to offer customers proprietary credit programs, customized service offerings, and financing/liquidity solutions unique to the private lending space.

"Following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and associated market dislocations, the private lending industry experienced disproportionate liquidity shortages which have stunted the growth of local originators and borrowers nationwide. Simultaneously, current market analytics identify a sizeable opportunity in the single family rental space as Americans migrate from urban areas to suburban communities throughout the United States," said Michael Ostad, Co-founder & Principal of Flatiron. "Through our 20 plus year experience as self-funded real estate investors and lenders, we have gained comprehensive investment experience in the residential housing industry which positions Flatiron for success amidst times of market volatility. By offering local operators access to consistent underwriting and operations platforms with flexible and reliable financing structures, we can extend Flatiron's institutional capabilities to originators and TPO partners nationwide. Combining their knowledge of local investment strategies with the stability of the Flatiron infrastructure allows our partners to seize present and future market opportunities and grow their investment portfolios."

"Flatiron offers both mini-Correspondent delivery methods and table-funded capabilities with white-label options. In so doing, we deliver solutions to real estate investors aspiring to scale their business without taking on additional overhead and execution risk. The ability to gain access to lines of credit up to $10M and close loans in their own name while maintaining individual branding and local identities will be a game changer for our TPO partners," said Robert Talas, Co-founder & Principal of Flatiron. "We strive to partner with local experts who share our commitment to originating investment grade quality assets and leveraging alternative sources of financing to grow their business - by partnering with Flatiron and its team of in-house underwriting and operations experts, local operators can achieve speed and scale of execution, ultimately extending their origination capabilities to offer holistic solutions which satisfy the short-term and long-term financing needs of their core customer base."

Flatiron's fully integrated real estate lending platform offers alternative sources of retail and third-party originated financing opportunities to accredited borrowers and real estate professionals. For more information, visit flatironrealtycapital.com .

ABOUT FLATIRON REALTY CAPITALFounded in 2018, Flatiron is a privately funded real estate portfolio lender specializing in bridge and construction/rehabilitation financing, in addition to 30-year rental investment products. Prior to founding Flatiron, the firm's three principals have personally funded over $600M in real estate transactions and originated approximately $2 billion in loan volume.

