Flat Rock Global Adds Yuri Khalif To Its Capital Markets Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Global is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Yuri Khalif as Managing Director. Yuri will lead the Capital Markets team at Flat Rock Global, specializing in marketing and client relations with registered investment advisors (RIAs) and family offices.

"Yuri has a strong understanding of alternative credit investment solutions, making him an excellent resource for our clients," Grunewald said. "He has forged close client relationships throughout his career, which will help us further strengthen our client interactions."

About Yuri Khalif:Prior to joining Flat Rock Global, Yuri was a Managing Director at TCW, focusing on business development and client relations with RIAs and family offices. Yuri was also a partner and executive director at Hatteras Funds, focusing on RIAs and institutional clients. Yuri also served as an Executive Director in J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional advisor business and held senior sales and marketing roles at Deutsche Asset Management, Miller Anderson & Sherrerd, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, and SEI Corporation. Khalif earned his MBA in marketing and a bachelor's degree in financial and international business from Temple University.

About Flat Rock Global, LLC:Flat Rock Global, LLC, the advisor for Flat Rock Capital and Flat Rock Opportunity Fund, invests in less efficient areas of the credit markets with the dual objective of preservation of capital and generation of current income. Flat Rock funds are available to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, and RIAs. To learn more about the firm and our funds, please visit www.flatrockglobal.com .

