LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Flamingo Therapeutics., a biotechnology company pioneering RNA-targeting therapies in oncology, today announced that Mike Garrett, Chief Executive Officer and Rob MacLeod, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Virtual 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 4 th, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET. The Flamingo management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries. Flamingo has the most advanced antisense RNA-targeting oncology portfolio with three clinical programs targeting undruggable transcription factors and splice variants. To support and expand its pipeline, Flamingo has a proprietary discovery engine, FLAME™ ( Flamingo LncRNA Antisense Mining Engine), that addresses lncRNAs, a large and untapped class of disease-causing targets within the "dark matter" of the human genome. The Company was founded in 2020 based on pioneering work in the field of lncRNAs in oncology with our academic partners at VIB, KU Leuven, Ghent University and The University of Michigan. Flamingo has a discovery alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors Kurma Partners and PMV. The company is headquartered in Belgium with additional operations in San Diego, CA.

For more information on Flamingo, please visit www.flamingotx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Flamingo Media and Investor Contact: Amy ConradJuniper Point(858) 366-3243 amy@juniper-point.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flamingo-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-chardan-virtual-5th-annual-genetic-medicines-conference-301388184.html

SOURCE Flamingo Therapeutics, Inc.