Flamingo Costa Rica Realtors Evoke Realty Launch New Website

TAMARINDO and NOSARA, Costa Rica, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to Evoke Realty. We're Tiffany Palmer and James Palmer and you can visit us at our new website here: www.EvokeRealty.com.

We are so excited to be Flamingo Costa Rica Realtors. We moved down here with our two children from Canada and have enjoyed every moment of this experience. Of course we were nervous to move abroad as well, but we love the Pura Vida lifestyle and are eager to help others realize their Costa Rican dream.

It's fairly common knowledge that there is no licensing required for Costa Rica real estate agents. And it is pretty common knowledge that tons of "agents" here take advantage of that fact to work in Costa Rica real estate without any qualifications experience or knowledge.

But at Evoke Realty we're licensed Realtors who will ensure you get legal title, know if your property has or will have water rights, and all the other details that only licensed Realtors can deliver for you. Don't take a chance on your dream, make sure it's done right.

As your Flamingo Costa Rica Realtors, we can't wait to help you buy a home and get to know the community of Playa Flamingo

You may think, "great, more effing realtors," but we are not the same as everyone else. We are licensed realtors with over 20 years of experience in property investment. We have an incredible team and offer numerous complimentary services to our clients. Most importantly, we guarantee that you will have the best real estate experience with us.

When you are ready to get started on your next adventure, contact Evoke Realty Group. As your Flamingo Costa Rica realtors, we will help you buy a home in Playa Flamingo and get to know this amazing community.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/5VlkEtXa8Fk

If you have any questions, you can contact us in any of the follow ways:

Website: https://evokerealty.comPhone US/ Canada: 1-705-790-0665 Costa Rica: 506-8780-6363Email: info@evokerealty.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12886157

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flamingo-costa-rica-realtors-evoke-realty-launch-new-website-301381770.html

SOURCE Evoke Realty