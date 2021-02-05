Flags Flown At US Capitol And In Virginia, Michigan And New Hampshire In Honor Of National Cancer Prevention Day

RYE, N.H., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark National Cancer Prevention Day on Feb. 4, the National Cancer Prevention Workshop welcomed more than 70 speakers for a virtual workshop that was viewed by students, legislators, physicians, nurse and public health professionals.

To mark the day, state flags were flown at the capitols of Virginia, Michigan and New Hampshire and at the U.S. Capitol.

"When we founded National Cancer Prevention Day in 2013, we had no way of understanding how many would embrace it," said Less Cancer Founder Bill Couzens. "Our workshop has grown to include global participants from over 10 countries. The impact lasts all year as thousands of students register for the training on Coursera."

Continuing education credits are provided for healthcare and public health professionals by the University of Virginia School of Medicine and School of Nursing and American University.

"We've all been reminded over the past year how fundamental our health is to everything we do, and how critical it is that we work together to protect our public health," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Everyone has a role to play in this effort, from business leaders and the medical community to state government and academia, and everywhere in between. I look forward to the progress we will make together in one day understanding and preventing cancer once and for all."

"Having been touched by cancer on both sides of my family, I am glad we have organizations like Less Cancer to provide leadership and be a unifier in the fight against this deadly disease," said Michael Webert, Virginia House of Delegates, 18th District. "I thank them for their hard work and diligence."

Former New Hampshire State Representative Mindi Messmer was the driving force for having cancer clusters identified in New Hampshire. She said "I am proud of New Hampshire's collaborative efforts to get behind prevention cancer and glad to see the state government recognize the effort by having the flag flown over the Capitol in honor of Less Cancer's national cancer prevention workshop. "

Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D- Flint) added: "Cancer doesn't care about race, religion, age, or political affiliation. All of us have been impacted by the ugliness of cancer, but we have hope knowing that, together, we can decrease cases and increase rates of remission with a goal of eradicating it once and for all. Less Cancer continues to be a leading voice in the fight against this disease, and all of us benefit from the important work they do for public health."

Accolades for the 2021 Cancer Prevention Workshop content were shared by Dean and Warwick Professor of Nursing and Less Cancer Board Member Janie Heath, PhD, APRN-BC, FAAN, FNAP, FAANP, "I believe this was our best ever workshop with exceptional panelists and speakers."

For more information, visit www.lesscancer.org.

About Less CancerFounded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flags-flown-at-us-capitol-and-in-virginia-michigan-and-new-hampshire-in-honor-of-national-cancer-prevention-day-301223131.html

SOURCE Less Cancer