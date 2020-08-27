Fixx Pharmaceuticals Wants To Dominate Hemophilia Market With Gene Editing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its biotechnology business operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Francisco, California.

The company is focused on developing a cure for Hemophilia through the use of CRISPR gene editing. There are currently 20,000 people in the U.S. who suffer from hemophilia and 400,000 globally.

"We are looking to commercialize a product as soon as possible," says Jesse John Francis Clark, founder of Fixx. "We are going to develop a product that is more cost-effective for payers. We're looking to keep it under $2 million per patient," he said, saying that the overall cost of care of hemophilia patients will decrease. "If we are successful in developing a commercialized product, we are looking at upwards of $40 billion in sales from the U.S. market alone. I think our investors will be happy with that," says Clark.

Jesse John Francis Clark is an internationally known professional, entrepreneur, and passionate advocate for people living with Hemophilia and related bleeding disorders. Born with severe Hemophilia, Clark founded HemoAware Corporation in 2018, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people with inherited bleeding disorders through advocacy, education, and technology.

