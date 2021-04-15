Fiverr Small Business Needs Index (Photo: Fiverr)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its third Small Business Needs Index.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) - Get Report, the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its third Small Business Needs Index. The index analyzes data from the millions of searches across the platform. The services small businesses are looking for and search terms they use allow the marketplace to predict what's important, what's trending and what's next for small businesses.

The past year has been a whirlwind for small businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic forced worldwide stay-at-home orders and subsequent shutdowns. On top of their usual expectations to adapt to changing customer needs, many had to figure out how to digitally transform in order to survive. Now, over one year into the pandemic, many are still operating online or with limited in-person capacity.

"While this year has been a year of upheaval and change, we've also seen strength and resilience in ways we've never seen before," said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. "Entrepreneurialism is still out there. Technologies are being used in new and innovative ways. People are getting more creative than ever. And most importantly, a recovery is in sight."

Slim & Husky's, a pizza beeria based in Nashville, used Fiverr to enhance their e-commerce offerings and digital presence. "The past year was one that no small business, and especially no restaurant, could have prepared for - finding the right services to help us pivot our business was essential to our survival," said Clint Gray, Co-founder at Slim & Husky's. "Now, over one year into the pandemic, we are grateful for the help we received along the way and feeling hopeful for our future."

When looking at services that have seen a significant increase in search over the past six months, five major global themes emerged. It is evident that these are areas where small businesses and entrepreneurs are focusing their efforts in order to rebuild, to pivot and for some, to even start fresh.

Creating Your Digital Storefront - Whether it is Amazon, Shopify, or Wordpress, Small Businesses are looking to create and optimize their digital presence.

Amazon virtual assistant, 778%

Shopify store design, 302%

Shopify sales funnel, 103%

Website design wix, 102%

Wordpress theme customization, 63%

How to Recover and Building Back - One year into the pandemic building back is top of mind, starting with a focus on stronger finances and higher profits. We see this particularly evident in restaurants creating their own apps to avoid high delivery app fees.

Food delivery app, 117%

Crowdfunding, 115%

Quickbooks, 83%

Bookkeeping, 40%

Accounting, 33%

Creativity Becomes Cash- Whether they are following a passion or simply trying a new way to earn extra income, many creatives are turning their creativity into businesses. This is particularly evident in fashion.

Teespring promotion, 111%

Custom t-shirt design, 106%

Clothing design, 56%

Streetwear, 48%

Embroidery digitizing, 46%

Starting Something New - Having extra time due to Covid lockdowns has proven itself good for entrepreneurialism and innovation. Searches for services to help with starting a business have been steadily rising.

Business card design, 106%

Product mockup, 89%

Trademark, 82%

Market research, 54%

Brand Identity, 32%

Up and Coming Technologies - Business owners are tapping into technologies both new and old to help support their workflows and business processes.

Getresponse, 91%

Elementor Pro, 89%

Cash App, 83%

Divi, 50%

Autocad, 32%

In the United States specifically, it is clear businesses that have moved online are now looking to take advantage of tools like Google Analytics (Google Analytics, 283% increase in search) to measure and report web traffic. Entrepreneurs are looking to turn their dreams into reality and are finding the right tools to do so, such as finding help with a business plan (Business Plan Writer, 150% increase in search). In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans are starting new businesses at the fastest rate in over a decade. Many new clothing trends have emerged this year, ranging from monochrome and tie-dye to luxe loungewear, and up and coming companies are looking for the best ways to get their designs manufactured (Clothing Manufacturer, 79% increase in search).

Fiverr's Small Business Needs Index also breaks down the fastest growing and most popular searches for businesses in Australia, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here.

