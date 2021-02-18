Fiverr's documentary short "Out North" tells the story of North Nashville through the eyes of community organizers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced the release of its first impact documentary film, "Out North.

Fiverr International Ltd., (FVRR) - Get Report, the company that is changing how the world works together, announced the release of its first impact documentary film, "Out North." The documentary short is told through the eyes of several key activists and entrepreneurs in North Nashville, shining a light on the story of zip code 37208, a neighborhood with the highest incarceration rate in the United States, 14% or one in every three young men, of which 93% are Black, according to a 2018 Brookings Institute Study.

While filming its recently launched brand campaign, "It Starts Here," Fiverr dug into the story of hope and community engagement exemplified by residents and business owners across North Nashville. Those same characteristics align with Fiverr's brand purpose - to create opportunities for anyone, anywhere to build their business, brand, or dreams - and inspired the creation of this piece of content meant to discover and inform. "Out North" follows the inspiring work of Gideon's Army Grassroots Army for Children, a community-based grassroots organization that works to design programs focusing on dismantling the school to prison pipeline in North Nashville.

"We hope that having our community's story shared through this documentary will help raise awareness of important issues like the school-to-prison pipeline, institutionalized racism and gentrification," said Rasheedat Fetuga, President and CEO of Gideon's Army Grassroots Army for Children. "We want people to feel inspired and empowered to learn more about our cause, and the work that many are doing to break the cycle."

"Out North" is a story of opportunity and reinvestment into an otherwise underserved community. It is a snapshot of a moment in time, a story rooted in civil rights, racial reconciliation, and shifting the social justice paradigm in a changing city.

"We are incredibly proud to tell such an inspiring story about North Nashville," said Duncan Bird, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Digital at Fiverr. "This documentary short film is a first for our brand, and it's an honor to provide a platform to share the incredible work behind Gideon's Army and to put a spotlight on such a historic neighborhood."

