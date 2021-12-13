Fiverr Freelancer Uses Earnings To Buy Mom A Home

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenteria, an explainer video producer and voice-over artist, shares her experience working on freelance websites and earning money to buy her mom a home. For more than 6 years, Shenteria has utilized popular freelance platform Fiverr to earn a living.

She helps small businesses and individuals promote their products and services by providing them with explainer videos and voice overs. Her career on Fiverr has been very interesting as she has provided voice overs for companies like AT&T, Ford, NCAA, Humana, etc. She has also created audio for e-learning courses, radio commercials, church sermons, and more.

Working as a freelancer has provided many opportunities for Shenteria, allowing her to live the life she desires. She has had the financial freedom to travel to different parts of the world while providing services to her clients. Buying a home for her mom in 2020 from her earnings is the achievement she is most proud of.

After the rented home where her mom, aunt, and cousins were living caught fire, they had to move into a motel. Shenteria realized that her mother's $400/month retirement money was not working, so she intervened. She put up half of the money (which was half of her net assets), while her fiancée gifted the other half.

Shenteria believes that everyone can make extra money working online as a freelancer. However, they need to follow certain steps which will make them financially successful. She suggests, find your passion; it can be writing, video production, editing, teaching, etc. Then join online freelance websites like Fiverr, Upwork, People Per Hour, Guru, Freelancer, etc., start delivering high quality work to get great reviews and repeat clients.

Set an amount to save monthly and put money aside in an online savings account (such as Ally) that doesn't allow direct access to it. Lower expenses and save more. Then eventually put the money in investments that will yield recurring income.

In her new book titled 'Side Hustle to Full-Time Income,' Shenteria will be sharing secrets to successfully navigating freelance platforms. In addition, she is offering more people the opportunity to learn new ways to increase their income and build their finances. She is also starting a non-profit titled Empower a Million Black Women (EMBW.org), an organization focused on providing homes for older black mothers.

