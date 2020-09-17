Five9 Announces 2020 Global Partner Awards At Annual CX Summit

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced the recipients of the company's 2020 Partner Awards at their annual CX Summit.

"We are proud to announce our 2020 Partner Awards and commend our resilient Five9 partner ecosystem for their continued commitment to delivering amazing customer service experiences to our joint customers," said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. "These awards recognize our outstanding partners who contribute immensely to the success of our customers around the globe."

The 2020 Five9 Partner Award recipients include:

U.S. Reseller of the Year -CallTower Canada Reseller of the Year -Unity Connected Solutions EMEA Reseller of the Year -Babble LATAM Reseller of the Year -Nuveto Global Partner of the Year -AT&T Business Top Master Agent of the Year -Intelisys ISV Partner of the Year -Dizzion SI Partner of the Year -Deloitte Digital* SI Innovator of the Year -EY Transformational Win of the Year -Cloud Warriors and Telarus Breakthrough Partners of the Years -CDW, Cloudlinx, Exactive Top Sales Partners -DaVinci Group, PeakView Rising Star Partners -Avant, ROI Communications, Slalom Consulting

