Five Star Senior Living Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled For Thursday, August 5th

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jeff Leer and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Margaret Wigglesworth will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157589.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.fivestarseniorliving.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. Five Star is the fourth largest senior living operator in the United States and operates independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Mass.

