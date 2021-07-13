FIVE STAR® Instantly Takes Notetaking To The Next Level With Its NEW Study App

DAYTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIVE STAR ® - the leader in student-focused school products - has introduced its new Study App for the 2021 back-to-school season.

DAYTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIVE STAR ® - the leader in student-focused school products - has introduced its new Study App for the 2021 back-to-school season. With the launch of this app, FIVE STAR has made it even easier for students to study anywhere and anytime by taking their own handwritten notes from a compatible FIVE STAR spiral notebook and turning them into a personal study aid by instantly creating digital flashcards.

FIVE STAR knows students. These digital natives already spend more than seven hours on their phones every day.* And now, with the FIVE STAR Study App, they can use their phones to complement their handwritten notes and study in a way that works for them.

This powerful combination of notetaking and digital flashcards - like those produced by the FIVE STAR Study App - gives students yet another tool that can help them succeed in the classroom.

The FIVE STAR Study App has just three simple steps:

Flag important test concepts written in a compatible FIVE STAR spiral notebook by shading in the triangle symbols next to them. Scan notes to create digital flashcards instantly. Study for tests anywhere, anytime

The FIVE STAR Study App also provides options for students to easily organize their flashcards by subject and edit their scanned notes.

Compatible with most iPhone and Android smartphones, the FIVE STAR Study App can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information, go to www.fivestarbuiltstrong.com/notetaking-study-app.

*Common Sense Media

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) - Get Report is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline ®, AT-A-GLANCE ®, Barrilito ®, Derwent ®, Esselte ®, Five Star ®, Foroni ®, GBC ®, Hilroy ®, Kensington ®, Leitz ®, Mead ®, PowerA ®, Quartet ®, Rapid ®, Rexel ®, Swingline ®, Tilibra ®, Wilson Jones ® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-star-instantly-takes-notetaking-to-the-next-level-with-its-new-study-app-301332966.html

SOURCE FIVE STAR