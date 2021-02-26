Five Prime Therapeutics To Participate In The Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) - Get Report today announced that Tom Civik, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Collins, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

Live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible and available for replay from the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime is a clinical stage biotechnology company relentlessly focused on rewriting cancer. By tackling the tough scientific questions and untapped pathways, we aim to offer new hope by developing novel, breakthrough therapies that have potential to alter the course of disease in cancers with few treatment options. This vision is what defines us and guides our research, clinical development and partnerships. To build a better tomorrow for people with cancer, we are teaming up with patients, physicians, scientists, and industry partners to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Five Prime collaborates with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has therapies in pre-clinical and clinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com.

