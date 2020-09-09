Five Prime Therapeutics To Participate In The 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immune modulators and precision therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced that Tom Civik, Chief Executive Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics, and Helen Collins, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10 th at 9:00am Pacific Time / 12:00pm Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast and may be accessed from the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for approximately 30 days after the conference.

