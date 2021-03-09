Five Prime Cancels Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) announced today that it has canceled its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) - Get Report announced today that it has canceled its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

The cancellation is the result of the company's announcement on March 4, 2021 that it has entered into an agreement under which Amgen Inc. will acquire Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results in its Form 10-K that it will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

