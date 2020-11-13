Five Prime Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPRX), announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,200,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. The size of the offering was upsized from 5,000,000 shares to 7,200,000 shares. Five Prime estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be approximately $141.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Five Prime. In addition, Five Prime has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,080,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Five Prime plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other available funds, to fund ongoing clinical development of bemarituzumab and FPT155, to advance FPA157 through preclinical and into clinical development, to advance its late-stage research programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Five Prime has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to this offering, when available, and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

