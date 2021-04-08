Five Major Companies Join Forces To Set Up Vaccination Clinics In The Greater Montréal Area

Initiative by Bell, Couche-Tard, Groupe CH, METRO and National Bank aims to add capacity and resources to support access to immunization.

Clinics at the Bell Centre and the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard to begin operations in early May.

MONTRÉAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to contribute to the current vaccination effort in Québec and support their communities, Bell, Couche-Tard, Groupe CH, METRO and National Bank are teaming up to set up two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montréal and Brossard.

These clinics, which will be at the Bell Centre and the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, are meant to support the work of the healthcare network and pharmacies, and help accelerate the pace of the vaccination campaign among the general public by adding resources and capacity.

Residents of the Greater Montréal area, including almost 50,000 employees of the five companies and members of their immediate family, will have access to the vaccination clinics, based on the order of priority established by the government. The group is also continuing discussions with the healthcare network to set up additional clinics.

Bell, Couche-Tard, Groupe CH, METRO and National Bank have committed to contributing the $4 million needed to set up and operate the clinics, including the sites, staff and logistical support.

The vaccination clinics are expected to open in early May. Appointments to be vaccinated at one of the sites will be available in due course through the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux du Québec Clic Santé platform.

SOURCE National Bank, Bell, Couche-Tard, Groupe CH and METRO