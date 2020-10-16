Five Iron Golf Continues To Pioneer Urban Golf Experiences With New Locations Coming To Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, And Washington, D.C.

With its seventh, eighth, and ninth locations, Five Iron Golf furthers its goal to modernize the game of golf with convenience and technology.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf, a brand that prides itself on pushing the boundaries of traditional golf by simultaneously exceeding the needs of core golfers, entertainment enthusiasts, and everyone in between, is coming to Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C.

Five Iron Golf Las Vegas, located at 3215 South Rancho Drive, is set to launch this January in the newly opened AREA15 , an immersive art, event, and entertainment complex just off the Las Vegas Strip. AREA15 is the world's first purpose-built experiential entertainment complex offering live events, immersive activations, monumental art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. Five Iron Golf's second floor, 6,200 square-foot space will include eight top-of-the-line TrackMan simulators with high-speed video, a putting green, and the quintessential Five Iron Golf entertainment offerings, including a full bar, widescreen TVs, shuffleboard, and more.

"From the colorful murals on our walls to the lounge areas surrounding each simulator to the events and experiences we host, every detail in every Five Iron is designed to create a vibe that drives connection and community," says Five Iron Golf's Co-Founder and COO Nora Dunnan. "When we learned about AREA15's vision to reimagine Las Vegas' culture by bringing immersive experiences like Five Iron into one vibrant, design-focused space, we knew it was the perfect spot for our West Coast debut."

Bolstering its national presence, Five Iron Golf brings its hallmark golf-centric hangouts to the Mid-Atlantic region with Pittsburgh and Washington D.C.

Five Iron Pittsburgh, the largest of the three with 14,000 square feet, will host eleven custom designed hitting bays featuring TrackMan technology and video-swing analysis. Aligning with all Five Iron Golf locations, there will be a dedicated golf instruction simulator with additional technology meant for capturing data, analyzing the golf swing, and getting accurate real-time feedback. Five Iron Pittsburgh is projected to open in the spring of 2021 at 2 PPG Place, just outside of the Cultural District in downtown Pittsburgh.

Five Iron Golf D.C., opening in early 2021, will be located at Terrell Place , a historically renovated building. Occupying approximately 12,000 square feet, Five Iron Golf D.C. will be in good company in the heart of Penn Quarter—downtown Washington, D.C.'s most desirable neighborhood for culture, tourism, nightlife, and entertainment. Blocks from the renowned Capital One arena, ten TrackMan simulators, a putting green, and a variety of alternative entertainment options, including ping-pong, pool and shuffleboard, makes this D.C.'s newest and best pre-game spot for sporting events, concerts, and more.

"Our strategy in expanding to Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas is the same—to create a place for the local golf community to take lessons, practice and play in our leagues, while making golf accessible and entertaining for everyone," says Five Iron Golf's Co-Founder and CEO Jared Solomon. "Expanding into Pittsburgh and D.C. allows us to further target urban golfers in cities rich in history and culture."

With each new venue, Five Iron Golf remains consistent with its mission of providing an accessible and appealing space for golfers and non-golfers alike. Flexible event spaces, full bar service, and dining featuring locally-focused menus are set against a colorful and urban backdrop. Five Iron Golf's commitment to practice and performance is highlighted by TrackMan technology, experienced teaching professionals, leagues, club storage, complimentary use of best-in-class equipment, and in-house club fitting services and repairs provided by The Fitting Lab.

To learn more about Five Iron Golf, visit www.fiveirongolf.com or follow @fiveirongolf on social media. Images of current Five Iron Golf locations can be downloaded here .

About Five Iron GolfFive Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Each Five Iron Golf location features industry-leading golf simulators, teaching professionals, a full bar, a locally-inspired menu, and event space. Customers are encouraged to reserve a simulator or take part in leagues, events, and private or group lessons. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, and Philadelphia with three more locations coming to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh by the spring of 2021. More information on Five Iron Golf is available on Five Iron's website.

About The Fitting LabThe Fitting Lab, brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia and three more coming to Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh by the spring of 2021. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment affects their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Expert club fitters employ a five-step process to learn about a player's goals to create their best set of clubs. Customers are given up to 180 days to test out their equipment and make any necessary adjustments. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available on The Fitting Lab's website.

