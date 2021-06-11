Five Individuals With Disabilities To Receive Full Digital Marketing Scholarships

In under a year, participants will be eligible for employment in online marketing jobs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Collins, Ed Borowiec, Robbie Messerschmitt, and two other persons with disabilities will be attending the Internet Marketing Training Center of Virginia's distance learning school on a full scholarship. The pilot program was developed by the school so that persons with sight and mobility problems can not only learn from home, but be hired to work at home, or start their own business, or both. The school will also be hiring disabled persons to help administer the program.

The school's founder, Internet Marketing expert Tom Antion said, "I came up with the idea for this program after seeing alarming statistics related to persons with disabilities."

Adults with physical/sensory disabilities have a 3.7-fold higher incidence of depression than the general population.

The unemployment rate for persons with a disability is the highest it has been in seven years.

Those with some form of disability were 4 times more likely to have attempted suicide

In addition, Antion found correlation analysis studies that indicated that persons with disabilities had significantly lower self-cognition and self-esteem, and greater social isolation than persons without disabilities, as well as significantly less education, more overprotection during childhood, poorer quality of intimate relationships, and lower rates of salaried employment.

Candidate Charlie Collins has Juvenile Macular Degeneration and sight estimated at 20/500 with 20/20 being the standard for perfect vision.

Ed Borowiec has diabetes and because of a failing left foot is confined to home and must use a walker.

Robbie Messerschmitt, has 3 serious diseases including Ankylosing Spondylitis that impacts her spine, pelvis, knees, and shoulders,.Osteoporosis where bones become brittle, and arthritis which causes painful inflammation and stiffness in her joints.

How does her day start out? "Mornings are difficult to get out of bed. I am stiff as a board. My ankles or knees will sometimes buckle as they do not always support my weight. I am hunched over and I have to steady myself in order to take a step forward."

The school is currently reviewing applications for two other persons with disabilities to attend the school.

Antion's goal in this pilot program is to get these people hired in jobs that can blend with their struggles and then roll out the program to many more people suffering with physical problems.

For more information visit the GoFundMe account which has been set up to fund scholarships and to hire persons with disabilities to help administer the program. https://gofund.me/6c94b8ba

About The Internet Marketing Training Center

Certified to operate by SCHEV the State Council on Higher Education in Virginia, IMTC is a boutique low volume/high touch distance learning school. It was founded in 2009 by Internet entrepreneur Tom Antion who has been selling on the commercial Internet since there was a commercial Internet circa 1994 and teaching others to do so since 1997. Internet Marketing is considered vocational and graduates come out with skills that are in high demand in the business marketplace. Many start their own businesses. The school also has an agreement with the Department of Defense for Military Spouse scholarships and gives 50% scholarships to all military, law enforcement, first responders, nurses and their immediate families.

Press Contact: Tom Antion Cell: 301-346-7403 312039@email4pr.com https://www.IMTCVA.org/disabilities

