Five FTI Consulting Professionals Named To Who's Who Legal Insurance & Reinsurance List

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Senior Managing Directors Paul Braithwaite, Brian Carl and Wendy Shapss and Managing Directors Romy Comiter and Ian Marshall have been named to the Who's...

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) - Get Report today announced that Senior Managing Directors Paul Braithwaite, Brian Carl and Wendy Shapss and Managing Directors Romy Comiter and Ian Marshall have been named to the Who's Who Legal: Insurance & Reinsurance 2021 list.

In addition, Mr. Braithwaite and Mr. Marshall were named Global Elite Thought Leaders for Insurance & Reinsurance, a recognition for only the top 2% of all nominees. These experts received the highest number of nominations from peers.

Mr. Braithwaite, based in New York, is Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice and has over 30 years of industry experience. He is an expert in actuarial science, underwriting, insurance and reinsurance company management.

Mr. Carl, based in Chicago, is a member of the Data & Analytics practice. He has more than 20 years of experience providing clients with data and analytical services in connection with litigation, internal investigations, insurance claims, risk transfers and performance improvement matters.

Ms. Shapss, based in New York, is Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice and has over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing, fraud and financial-based matters. She specializes in litigation consulting, forensic accounting, fraud and financial investigations and bankruptcy consulting.

Ms. Comiter, based in London, is a member of the Global Insurance Services practice and provides advisory services to the general insurance market. She has an extensive knowledge of direct and reinsurance claims, with expertise ranging from operational performance and efficiency, the valuation and assessment of claims, reserving, reinsurance recoveries, and regulatory and compliance issues.

Mr. Marshall, based in London, is a member of the Global Insurance Services practice and has more than 35 years of experience specializing in insurance technical investigations, arbitration and litigation insurance accounting, and Part VII and Scheme of Arrangement processes. He has extensive experience leading major projects relating to accounting, auditing and complex reinsurance transactions.

About FTI ConsultingFTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12 th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes+1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany+1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com