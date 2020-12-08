Five Columbus Family Law Attorneys At Grossman Law Offices Named To 2021 Super Lawyers, Rising Stars Lists

Five Attorneys from the Columbus-based divorce and family law firm Grossman Law Offices have been recognized in the 2021 Ohio Super Lawyers publication.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from Grossman Law Offices have been selected for inclusion in the latest edition of Ohio Super Lawyers.

The award-winning divorce and family law practice ranked among the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers had three attorneys named to the prestigious Super Lawyers listing and two attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Jeffrey Grossman and Andrew Grossman received additional distinction among the Top 50 and Top 5 Columbus Super Lawyers lists, respectively.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers:

Jeffrey A. Grossman : Firm Founder Jeffrey A. Grossman was named to Ohio Super Lawyers for the 18 th consecutive year, and received further distinction among the Top 50 Columbus Super Lawyers . One of the first Family Law Specialists certified by the Ohio State Bar Association, Grossman was selected for his work in Family Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Managing Partner Andrew S. Grossman earns his 11 th consecutive selection to Ohio Super Lawyers in 2021. As has been the case since 2014, the Certified Family Relations Law Specialist was also named to the Top 5 Columbus Super Lawyers list, a prestigious distinction reserved for the top 5 vote-getters across all fields of law.

Anthony R. Auten : Anthony Auten has been named to Super Lawyers each year since 2004. An OSBA Certified Specialist in Family Relations Law, Auten is known for his work counseling clients in divorce proceedings involving substantial net worth and complex property holdings.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars:

Jodi R. Smilack : Attorney Jodi Smilack was named to the 2021 Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes no more than 2.5% of all lawyers in the state, for her work in family law. Smilack was previously named to the Rising Stars list from 2015 to 2018.

John H. Cousins IV :Attorney John Cousins IV was selected to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars both for his work as a family lawyer and an accomplished appellate attorney. He has been named to the Rising Stars list since 2018.

A Proven Family Law PracticeHelmed by top-rated attorneys, Grossman Law Offices has become one of Central Ohio's most respected divorce and family law practices.

With four lawyers certified by the Ohio State Bar Association as Family Law Specialists, the firm's depth of expertise has made it the go-to choice for clients seeking qualified counsel in a range of complex claims, including high-stakes custody and divorce proceedings, high-asset property division, post-decree modifications, and more.

For additional information about the firm and its attorneys, visit www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

