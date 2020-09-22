Five Below Selects Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia To Receive Donation From NEST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEST, a leading integrated facilities management company that manages more than 59,000 retail locations, announced they are donating funds to charities across North America. The beneficiaries will be selected by NEST's clients to support local charities in cities where their partners are based.

Philadelphia-based Five Below selected Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to receive a share of the donation. NEST is also based in the Philadelphia-area. Through their "NEST Nurtures" philanthropic program, NEST is committing over $70,000 to charities in 2020.

"During this unprecedented time in our nation, we want to work with our partners to give back to their local communities and support charities who are doing important work right now," said NEST CEO, Rob Almond. "As one of our nation's top hospitals for children, CHOP is a worthy recipient that is focused on helping so many kids in need."

Since mid-March, NEST has been focused on reopening stores that were closed due to the pandemic and implementing new innovative strategies in the areas of janitorial, HVAC, curb-side pickup and operational procedures in response to COVID-19.

As stores resume operations and welcome back customers, NEST is working with retailers to decrease facility management expenses and streamline their operations. Almond's focus is for NEST to work alongside clients to find strategies that will return consumer confidence despite the pandemic.

NEST Nurtures focuses on supporting nonprofits and improving communities while expanding on the company's philanthropic endeavors that NEST has fulfilled for over 25 years.

NEST is the pioneer of the Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) industry in the United States and Canada since 1994. NEST's Integrated Facilities Management solution pairs financial acumen and business analytics with a strategic consultative approach. Real-time data, reporting and analytics technology empowers business leaders and facility management teams with the informed insights that enable them to make smarter decisions. To learn more about NEST, visit enterNEST.com or follow NEST on LinkedIn.

