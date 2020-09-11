Five Below Proudly Announces Opening Of 1000th Store

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report the trend-right, extreme-value brand for pre-teens, teens and beyond, is pleased to announce the opening of its 1000 th store in Houston, Texas at Brookhollow Marketplace, 4514 Dacoma, Houston, TX 77092 today. This marks the 15 th Five Below in the Houston metro area and the 111 th store in Texas, Five Below's largest state.

"We couldn't be more excited to reach this incredible company milestone," said George Hill, EVP of Retail Operations at Five Below. "Our goal has always been to wow customers everywhere by offering high-quality merchandise at an extreme, unbeatable value and by giving back to the communities we serve across the country. We truly wouldn't be here today, opening our 1000 th store, without the love and support from our customers and crew. Thank you, everyone!"

The highly anticipated opening happened at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, and a weekend-long celebration will continue, which will include surprise giveaways and incredible deals, in store at the brand-new location. Store hours for this location will be as follows: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m . Five Below encourages all customers to follow @fivebelow on their Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social channels to stay up-to-date on all brand happenings.

On top of Five Below's 1000 th store opening, the company is also excited to announce the opening of its newest distribution center in Conroe, Texas, which began shipping merchandise on July 20 th, 2020. This new center is approximately 850,000 square feet, currently has 115 crew members, and services over 170 stores in the Texas, Southwest, and West Coast markets.

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school from home, cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves. Its stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1- $5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.

Five Below products are grouped into one of eight in-store worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Five Below's unique assortment features leading brands and licenses such as Disney©, Marvel®, Pez®, Lego®, and Crayola© among many other sought-after brands. Rounding out the assortment is merchandise packed with quality and value made exclusively for Five Below.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1- $5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. We know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say "YES!" to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has 1000 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com and a store!

