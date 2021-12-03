Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates Elects New Shareholder & Senior Vice President - Cathleen Jamieson

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitzemeyer & Tocci Associates, Inc. (F&T - https://www.f-t.com/) recently announced the Board of Directors has named Cathleen Jamieson as Shareholder and Senior Vice President of the firm. Cathleen has been overseeing the Finance & Administration departments for the past several years, managing the corporate team. Her focus is providing the support necessary for us to be the Owner's Engineer and deliver exceptional client experiences. Jamieson joins Ted Fitzemeyer, Scott LeClair, Jason Butler, Matthew Merli, and Terence Boland as shareholders of F&T.

"I am happy to congratulate Cathleen Jamieson on her new position as a Senior Vice President and Shareholder of F&T," said Ted Fitzemeyer, CEO. "Cathleen has been with the company since 2012 and is a key player in the success of F&T. Cathleen's dedication and expertise has developed our financial system and overall CRM system to help us have best in class financial practices. I am pleased to see her take an increased leadership role in the future of F&T, and I know she will continue to be instrumental in keeping us financially strong."

A graduate of Providence College, Jamieson is an accountant with over 23 years of experience in the management and upkeep of company financials. She originally started as bookkeeper at F&T and quickly rose through the ranks to Vice President of Finance & Administration. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cathleen's role dramatically changed and became more difficult and time -consuming. She was instrumental in keeping us financially strong, staying ahead of regulatory requirements, and ensuring that our workplace, policies, and procedures kept staff and clients as safe as possible.

About Fitzemeyer & Tocci: Providing Thoughtful Practical Engineering Leadership

Fitzemeyer & Tocci (F&T), founded in 1961, is a full-service MEP/FP engineering firm with specialized expertise in a range of institution and facility types, including academic, healthcare, and science & technology. From concept to construction, F&T forms lasting partnerships with architects, owners, and construction managers, providing logical, clear, and concise intelligence in a rapidly changing building environment. With a collaborative approach and multi-discipline engineering teams, F&T implements strategies that improve coordination and quality to make each clients' project a success. Learn more at: www.f-t.com.

