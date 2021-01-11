Fitness Knocking Offers Advice On Stepping Into The World Of Personal Trainers
RANDOLPH, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Knocking would like to congratulate those who have made a commitment to getting fit in the new year. It is important to remember choosing a bad trainer may cause loss of time, health, and money, so they would like to highlight a strategy before hiring a personal trainer.
Finding the Best In-Home Personal TrainerIt is a big step to even consider investing money, time, and trust in someone to guide you towards a healthy lifestyle. Before signing a contract with an in-home personal trainer, consider the following factors:
- Safety
The saying "no pain no gain" is garbage. Truthfully, pain=no gain. Ask the trainer, "How will you keep me safe and pain free?" They should talk about tools such as Borg or Heart-rate monitors. If they can't provide tools, move on.
- Credentials
Anyone can be a personal trainer, as no license is required. Hence, there are trainers out there who promise the world, but typically lack the professionalism to deliver. Top personal trainers have a degree such as exercise physiology, exercise science, kinesiology, or health specialist, in addition to certifications. Not sure? Ask for proof.
- Background check and drug test
This may sound funny, but it's important. Would you want a criminal, sex offender, or drug addict in your home? High-quality employers carry out background checks before hiring. If your trainer is a criminal, sex offender, or uses drugs, you may end up getting injured or worse. Safety has no price.
- Cost
Some surveys have shown that a personal trainer costs between $40- $400 per hour. However, this is based on location and city. The average for a qualified in-home trainer in New Jersey is $70 - $175 per hour. Also ask about expiration and cancellation policy.
- Reputation
A trainer with a good reputation, a clear philosophy and is a lifetime learner will deliver results. Check out your potential trainer by reading reviews but always go with your gut instinct. If they guarantee results, they are typically untruthful or selling a pill.
How can one find the best in-home trainer in New Jersey?Follow the steps above to find the best personal trainers out there. If unsure where to go, try Fitness Knocking. They are the best for in-home personal training. If they are not a good fit for a potential client's needs, they will point them in the right direction. To learn more, schedule a free consultation, email Info@fitnessknocking.com, call (862) 251-8989.
