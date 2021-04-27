Fitness International To Provide Its Members With Openfit, The All-in-one Digital Fitness, Nutrition And Wellness Platform

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness International, LLC, operator of LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness and the City Sports Club brands, is excited to announce plans to offer its members Openfit, a digital streaming platform that integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness together in one place. When the exclusive offer launches in the coming weeks, members of LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness and City Sports Club will be able to add on an Openfit subscription to their gym membership for an introductory price of only $5 per month. The addition of Openfit will unlock unlimited access to live fitness classes hosted by certified trainers, as well as dozens of on-demand programs like Xtend Barre with Andrea Rogers and 4 Weeks of Focus with Kelsey Heenan. Fully rounding out the Fitness International and Openfit member experience, the platform also offers personalized nutrition plans and meal tracking in addition to wellness tools like sound meditation.

"Fitness International is pleased to offer this amenity to our members. There are many apps and services offering fitness and nutrition solutions, but the combination of Openfit's wide selection of live and on-demand fitness classes, integrated with detailed meal planning, makes it easy to achieve results because the entire solution is one place" said Andrea Ojeda, Vice President, Marketing at Fitness International.

"Our goal at Openfit has always been to meet people where they want to workout; offering Openfit as an enhancement to a gym membership helps us take another step toward that goal." said Jon Congdon, CEO of Openfit. "We are thrilled to work with Fitness International. They are experts in creating a fitness experience in the physical space; we are experts in creating fitness experiences in a digital environment. Together this allows us to deliver a best-in-class fitness experience both at home and at the gym. Plus, the fact that their members will now have access to Ladder's premium line of incredibly effective nutritional supplements allows their customers to get the best possible results."

Openfit offers a variety of structured on demand programs, including 4 Weeks of Focus led by Kesley Heenan, Xtend Barre, XB Pilates and XB Stretch by Andrea Rogers, JBYB (Just Bring Your Body) with Julian Daigre, Ryan Tremaine Klarenbach, Scott Mathislion and Carmel Rodriguez, 600 Secs with Devin Wiggins, Sound Meditation with Scarlett de la Torre and more, as well as daily meal plans with tracking and premium nutrition supplements from recently acquired Ladder, a sports nutrition company dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified workout supplements for daily use. Openfit has also been working with top fitness influencers like Jen Widerstrom, Lita Lewis, Joey Thurman, Jordan Morello, Sophia Rose and Lisa Hubbard to create exclusive, four-week programs in each of their areas of expertise.

In addition, the Openfit Live component allows for truly live, trainer-hosted classes via two-way communication between user and NASM-certified trainers for real-time feedback, motivation and coaching through optional use of their phone's camera. Openfit Live running and walking classes feature audio coaching and motivation from a live trainer with personalized stats including distance, pace and a group leaderboard. A one-stop-shop for members, Openfit makes health goals achievable for everyone, no matter where they are in their health and wellness journey.

"With so many options to work out, whether inside one of our clubs or at home, we want to make it even easier for our members to stay fit and keep track of their fitness goals," said Ojeda. "Our members want the option to be able to work out whenever and wherever. Openfit gives them this ability if they are not able to make it to the gym."

About Fitness InternationalFitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, and City Sports Club, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com, and citysportsfitness.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading our mobile apps.

About OpenfitOpenfit is the digital streaming platform that integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness together in one place. At Openfit, we provide world-class fitness programs with live trainer-led and on-demand workouts designed to reach any goal, personalized nutrition plans and tracking. As convenient as your smart phone in the palm of your hand, Openfit takes what's so powerful about boutique, small-group fitness and makes it available to everyone at a fraction of the price.

