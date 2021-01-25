Fitglow Beauty Wins Big At Think Dirty®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitglow Beauty, an independently owned all natural and organic makeup and skincare brand based in Florida, is the first brand to ever win the entire makeup category for the annual Dirty Thinker's Choice Awardsby Think Dirty®. The winning products include Conceal+ for Best Face Makeup, Good Lash+ Mascara for Best Eye Makeup and Lip Colour Serum for Best Lip Product.

Only products that adhere to the Think Dirty clean standards can be submitted and considered for the Dirty Thinkers' Choice Awards submission process, which features 27 categories including nails, hair, makeup, skin, baby and household. After two rounds of voting conducted by the organization's followers, users and consumers, only one product per category won the prestigious Dirty Thinkers' Choice Awards.

"Since Fitglow Beauty launched nearly six years ago, it's been our mission to create products for our customers with complete transparency, providing only the cleanest and most efficacious ingredients available," says Anna Buss, Fitglow Beauty Founder and Owner. "Think Dirty holds the highest standards in clean, ethical beauty. To be recognized by them with not one, but three Dirty Thinkers' Choice Awards is truly an honor."

Founded by Lily Tse in 2013, Think Dirty® is an unbiased product-comparison app that provides consumers with information on harmful ingredients found in beauty and personal care products, and is designed to help people make informed decisions on which products to purchase. A recipient of the It's a Start Competition Grand Prize by Digifest Toronto, Think Dirty launched with 68,300 products listed; today it features more than 4,500 brands, 1.4 million products and 26.2 million mobile app scans.

For more information regarding Fitglow Beauty, visit www.fitglowbeauty.com . To learn more about the Think Dirty or the Dirty Thinkers' Choice Awards submission process and details, visit www.thinkdirtyapp.com/awards/2020/faq/

