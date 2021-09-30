Fitglow Beauty Launches New Refillable Palette Project Made Out Of 45,000 Plastic Water Bottles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indie beauty cult favorite brand, Fitglow Beauty continues to pave way toward groundbreaking, eco-conscious beauty sustainability with new Refillable Palette 4-shade compact made from post-consumer plastic and 12 multi-use pressed shades in recyclable paper compact.

Fitglow pivots toward its 2030 mission of reducing carbon footprint and product waste through eco packaging initiatives.

Fitglow Beauty is dedicated to turning trash into beauty with this special launch project made out of 45,000 plastic water bottles (100% Post-Consumer Plastic) and recycled paper. This marks a pivotal point in the brand's history as the Indie Beauty favorite pivots toward its 2030 mission of reducing its carbon footprint and product waste through eco packaging initiatives including refillable, renewable sugarcane, post-consumer plastic and aluminum packaging.

The new Refillable Palette and 12 Multi-Use Pressed Shades will launch October 4, 2021 both direct to consumer at www.fitglowbeauty.com and across the Brand's key retailers in North America and Australia.

Skincare meets color in this Cloudberry Seed Oil and Squalane-infused pressed multi-use shadow release. Natural mineral pigment available in twelve versatile shades made for cheek, eyes, brows or anywhere your beauty imagination takes you. Multi-use colors can be mixed and matched into Refillable Palette made from 100% post-consumer plastic. Each pressed shadow shade comes in standard blush size eco-conscious paper compact for a sustainable makeup experience.

The skincare-forward formula is backed by science-based ingredients made to help your skin thrive with all-day pigment and benefits. Infused with Cloudberry Seed Oil, Bamboo and Squalane, each shadow shade helps boost collagen and fights against the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and made with organic ingredients, safe for all skin types.

