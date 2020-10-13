Fit20 U.S. Opens Flagship Studio & National Franchise Training Center In Liberty Place

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- fit20 USA announces the opening of its new Flagship Studio and National Franchise Training Center in historic downtown Fredericksburg, Va. in Liberty Place.

fit20 USA is the Master Franchisee of fit20, a concept started in the Netherlands that now has over 150 Studios in nine countries with 18,000 members. fit20 is a unique concept that provides a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements, featuring a 20-minute weekly session with a certified personal trainer.

The state-of-the-art fit20 location in downtown Fredericksburg will be the National Training Center for new franchisees as well as a fully functioning studio. Member training sessions are already underway in the new facility.

"We are excited to be growing in Fredericksburg, especially amid this challenging pandemic," says CEO, Aqil Radjab. "Our facilities provide people with the opportunity to grow stronger and healthier in a safe environment. Some of our expansion is directly related to people looking for an alternative to the gym, group classes, and the traditional workout experience. Our new location in Liberty Place will fill the gap between our North Stafford and Cosner's Corner Studios and allow our franchisees from around the country to train in a working Studio."

The fit20 concept is unique because its members meet with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly-effective workout experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full-body workout that increases strength and vitality. Adding to the customized experience is the fact that fit20 members are able to choose whether they work out alone or with a partner. The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:

Always with a personal trainer and by appointment

Exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment

No distracting music, mirrors or group workouts

Members are in and out in just 20 minutes per week

While the franchising efforts were initially curtailed due to the onset of COVID-19, interest in the franchise program has gained momentum with another franchise location opening later this month in St. George, Utah, marking the 7 th in the U.S. fit20 plans to establish Regional Developers in several new markets by year-end and launch a dozen or more new Studios during the next year including Denver, South Florida, and Kansas City.

According to Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, "Our franchise programs are perfect for the current marketplace with a focus on 'self-serve wellness.' Our aging population is looking for something affordable, effective, and convenient that actually works.

fit20 USA offers a single-Studio model as well as a Regional Developer option for markets with 1 million or more in population. Litalien created this hybrid approach at ExxonMobil, building a pipeline of 1,000 convenience stores in under five years. "By working with strategic partners in key markets who operate Studios and support independent franchisees, we can meet the demand for strength training quickly and effectively," said Litalien.

Last month, fit20 USA announced a new shareholder to the Master Franchise group, Raymond Kusch. Kusch is a celebrated Army veteran who was severely wounded in combat and used his life experiences and positive attitude to propel him into the world of business; ultimately becoming a successful investor and entrepreneur. Kusch met Dr. Litalien at a franchise program sponsored by the USO, which led to his investment in the concept.

"As a veteran and a disabled person, I see the value in the franchise opportunity and the fit20 business model," said Kusch. "I am honored to be involved with such an amazing program where I can help us grow the business across the country, including reaching military personnel transitioning into the private sector."

The official Grand Opening of fit20 Liberty Place will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26 th with local dignitaries, media, and other invited guests for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The flagship location for the U.S. operations of fit20 USA its including national franchise training center is now open in historic downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia, in a new, state-of-the-art office building called Liberty Place.

Fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering a single-Studio and a Regional Developer franchise program, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners.

